Bangladesh tenders to buy 50,000 tonnes wheat

HAMBURG: Bangladesh's state grains buyer issued an international tender to purchase 50,000 tonnes of milling wheat, traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is Dec. 27, they said.

Price offers are sought on CIF liner out terms to two ports in Bangladesh.

These terms include port unloading costs for the seller.

Shipment is sought 40 days after the date of contract signing. The wheat can be sourced from any worldwide origins except Israel.

Russia, a major wheat supplier to Bangladesh, this week confirmed a grain export tax and quota from Feb. 15 to June 30 to try and limit rising domestic food prices after President Vladimir Putin criticised the impact of excessive inflation.

New wheat purchase tenders have been issued this week by importers including Tunisia and Egypt.

The Bangladesh government's last reported wheat tender was issued in February.