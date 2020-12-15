AVN 88.06 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (8.01%)
Private schools association announce to reopen institutes from Jan 11

  • The statement from the administrations of private schools came forth amid the consistent rise in the number in COVID-19 infections and mortality rate.
  • Earlier in November, the federal government had announced to close all educational institutes from November 26 to December 24 amid resurge in COVID-19 cases across Pakistan.
BR Web Desk 15 Dec 2020

The private schools association on Tuesday announced to reopen education centres from January 11 without waiting for government’s order.

The development was made after conclusion of association’s session. They added that the strategy in this regard will be finalised soon.

The statement from the administrations of private schools came forth amid the consistent rise in the number in COVID-19 infections and mortality rate.

Earlier in November, the federal government had announced to close all educational institutes from November 26 to December 24 amid resurge in COVID-19 cases across Pakistan.

While addressing to the media federal education Shafqat Mahmood had announced that all educational institutions will remain closed across Pakistan from November 26 till December 24 and winter vacations will be started from December 25 to January 10.

The federal minister had expressed hopes that the educational institutions will be reopened from January 11 after witnessing improvements in the pandemic’s situation, however, he added that the situation will be reviewed in the first week of January 2021.

Pakistan schools Private schools education centres

