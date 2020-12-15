AVN 88.06 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (8.01%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
CHCC 139.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.3%)
DCL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (8.01%)
DGKC 112.55 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.4%)
EFERT 62.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.45%)
EPCL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.91%)
FCCL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
FFL 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.04%)
HASCOL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (5.75%)
HBL 133.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
HUBC 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
JSCL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.86%)
KAPCO 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (9.69%)
MLCF 42.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.63%)
OGDC 105.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.12%)
PAEL 37.41 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.07%)
PIBTL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.46%)
PIOC 96.83 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.29%)
POWER 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
PPL 93.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.25%)
PSO 206.80 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.15%)
SNGP 46.04 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.32%)
STPL 21.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (8.14%)
TRG 76.66 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.71%)
UNITY 28.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
BR100 4,584 Increased By ▲ 25.77 (0.57%)
BR30 23,014 Increased By ▲ 12.1 (0.05%)
KSE100 43,552 Increased By ▲ 285.94 (0.66%)
KSE30 18,176 Increased By ▲ 87.52 (0.48%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 15, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia's Lavrov says Bosnia's peace deal must not be changed

  • Upon his arrival, Lavrov first visited Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of the country's three-man presidency, in the Serb Republic's government office just outside the capital Sarajevo.
Reuters 15 Dec 2020

SARAJEVO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that any attempt to change the US-brokered Dayton peace agreement that ended Bosnia's war 25 years ago may have "grave consequences".

Lavrov was speaking on a visit to Bosnia on the anniversary of the day when the peace accords, agreed previously in the US air base in Ohio, were signed in Paris by the then presidents of Bosnia, Serbia and Croatia, all parties to the Balkan wars of the 1990s.

"We are witnessing the efforts to bring down the Dayton, to erode it ... this may cause risks and grave consequences," Lavrov told a news conference in East Sarajevo.

He said the deal must not be changed in any way, referring to comments by some Western diplomats and Bosnian politicians that the agreement, which was made to stop the war, needs to be upgraded to enable Bosnia to make progress forward with reforms.

The peace deal ended the war among Bosnian Serbs, Croats and Bosniaks (Bosnian Muslims) in which about 100,000 people were killed and two million were moved from their homes.

But a quarter of century later Bosnia, which was split into two autonomous regions, remains dysfunctional, with reforms blocked by the rival ethnic leaders. The two regions are the Serb-dominated Serb Republic, and the Federation shared by Bosniaks and Croats, all linked via a weak central government.

Upon his arrival, Lavrov first visited Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of the country's three-man presidency, in the Serb Republic's government office just outside the capital Sarajevo.

He urged the closure of the office of an international peace overseer in Bosnia which was set up as part of the Dayton deal, saying that international protectors should have left the country "long ago".

Dodik has repeatedly said that any changes to the Dayton structure would be the reason for the Serb Republic to secede from Bosnia. Lavrov is scheduled to separately meet the leader of the largest Croat HDZ party on Monday evening.

Sergey Lavrov Bosnia Russian Foreign Minister

Russia's Lavrov says Bosnia's peace deal must not be changed

Economy Recovers as Cement, Consumer Goods & Cars Sale Rise Amidst COVID Wave: SBP

Maryam Nawaz among top PML-N leaders booked for causing damage to Minar-e-Pakistan's sanctity

Pakistan reports 2,459 new coronavirus cases, 73 deaths in 24 hours

Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on oil tanker at Saudi port in Jeddah

Dense fog blankets Punjab, disrupts road traffic and flight operation

Pakistan close to buying Jan LNG cargoes at rates above spot market

WB doubles assistance to Ehsaas

Facebook, Twitter face British fines if fail on harmful content

US Attorney General Barr steps down as Trump election defeat confirmed

US Homeland Security, thousands of businesses scramble after suspected Russian hack

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters