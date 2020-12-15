Markets
Pakistan close to buying Jan LNG cargoes at rates above spot market
- Pakistan LNG, the state-run procurement agency, has not received a bid for a Jan. 12-13 delivery cargo, they said.
15 Dec 2020
ISLAMABAD/SINGAPORE: Pakistan is close to awarding tenders to buy two liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery in January at prices higher than current spot rates , trade sources said on Tuesday.
DXT Commodities quoted a price of $15.28 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) for a Jan. 8-9 delivery cargo, and trader ENOC offered LNG at $12.95/mmBtu for Jan. 17-18 delivery parcel, the sources said.
Pakistan close to buying Jan LNG cargoes at rates above spot market
