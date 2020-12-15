AVN 87.49 Increased By ▲ 5.96 (7.31%)
BOP 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
CHCC 140.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.14%)
DCL 10.88 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (6.35%)
DGKC 113.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.8%)
EFERT 62.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.46%)
EPCL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.91%)
FCCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.85%)
FFL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.62%)
HASCOL 15.92 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (6.42%)
HBL 133.71 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.29%)
HUBC 81.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 30.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (6.03%)
KAPCO 27.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.05%)
KEL 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.61%)
LOTCHEM 15.68 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (8.51%)
MLCF 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.05%)
OGDC 105.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.52%)
PAEL 37.51 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.35%)
PIBTL 13.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.34%)
PIOC 96.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.26%)
POWER 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
PPL 93.99 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.05%)
PSO 208.50 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (1.98%)
SNGP 46.25 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (3.79%)
STPL 21.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (8.14%)
TRG 76.55 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.58%)
UNITY 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.24%)
WTL 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
BR100 4,595 Increased By ▲ 37.16 (0.82%)
BR30 23,083 Increased By ▲ 80.72 (0.35%)
KSE100 43,629 Increased By ▲ 362.28 (0.84%)
KSE30 18,226 Increased By ▲ 136.94 (0.76%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 15, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Nikkei slips as rising COVID-19 infections sap risk appetite

  • Capcom rose 1.4% while GungHo Online Entertainment addde 1.6%. Gree gained 3.2% and Koei Tecmo added 1.6%.
Reuters 15 Dec 2020

TOKYO: Japanese shares dipped on Tuesday as rising COVID-19 infections sapped investors appetite for risk assets and forced the government to suspend its domestic tourism promotion campaign, hitting leisure stocks.

The Nikkei share average dropped 0.31% to 26,648.83, still stuck in its familiar range over the past few weeks. The broader Topix lost 0.48% to 1,781.87.

Concerns about increasing COVID-19 infections and lockdowns around the world overshadowed optimism over the rollout of coronavirus vaccinations.

Tourism-related shares took a hit after Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said the travel subsidy programme dubbed "Go To Travel" would be suspended nationwide around the New Year to contain mounting COVID-19 cases.

ANA Holdings lost 6.9% after investors flipped some of its newly issued stocks while rival JAL lost 3.1%.

On the other hand, Nintendo led game-related shares higher as the worsening domestic outbreak is seen as boosting demand for game products.

Capcom rose 1.4% while GungHo Online Entertainment addde 1.6%. Gree gained 3.2% and Koei Tecmo added 1.6%.

Clean energy is becoming another hot theme, with Kawasaki Heavy rising 5.8%, extending gains on its announcement earlier in the week that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Australian miner Fortescue Metals Group Ltd FMG.AX to develop a supply chain of "green" hydrogen.

Nippon Kinzoku rose by daily limit of 28% on speculation of surge in demand for its product for injection needles as COVID-19 vaccinations start globally.

Euglena gained 4.4% after the bio-tech firm said it is considering buying health product maker Q'say.

Nikkei rose Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga COVID19 coronavirus vaccinations. JAL

Nikkei slips as rising COVID-19 infections sap risk appetite

Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on oil tanker at Saudi port in Jeddah

Dense fog blankets Punjab, disrupts road traffic and flight operation

WB doubles assistance to Ehsaas

Facebook, Twitter face British fines if fail on harmful content

US Attorney General Barr steps down as Trump election defeat confirmed

US Homeland Security, thousands of businesses scramble after suspected Russian hack

Pelosi, Mnuchin discuss COVID-19 relief, spending bill: Pelosi spokesman

Pfizer vaccines reach 141 of 145 locations slated for first day deliveries

'Race against time': First Americans vaccinated as US death toll passes 300,000

Portfolio of Revenue allocated to Hafeez

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters