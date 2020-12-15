Shortage of petroleum products: LHC asks government to make report public

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Monday directed the federal government to public the report into artificial shortage of petroleum products that hit the country during the first half of 2020. The Chief Justice also directed the government to ensure smooth supply of petroleum and products to public.

The court also directed Additional Director General of Federal Investigation Agency and Chairman enquiry commission Abubakar Khudabakhsh, to submit a detailed report about the action taken against those responsible for the crisis on the next hearing said the report must include a mechanism to get the money back from the culprits or to put a fine on them.

Abubakar, however, urged the court to refer the matter to National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The Chief Justice observed that NAB would release the culprits persons after a plea bargain.

Earlier, the chairman of the commission presented a sealed report before Chief Justice during hearing of petitions filed by some bar members, seeking action against those behind the petrol crisis.

Abubakar also read the operative parts of the report before the court. Abubakar told the court that the concerned authorities didn't take advantage of decreasing petroleum prices in international market.

He said the Ministry of Energy was not having complete record regarding the petroleum situation in the country. He also told the court that a veterinary doctor was made Director General in the ministry and added that the main reason behind petrol crisis was lack of proper communication mechanism between division and its subsidiary departments.

He said the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and oil companies continued to put blame on each other, and added that OGRA should immediately be dissolved and price fixing procedure should be adopted as per international manners. On a court's query, a law officer said that the federal cabinet in its meeting being held on Tuesday (today) would decide the question of making the report public and the same would be released after its approval by the prime minister.

