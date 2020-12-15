Explosion rocks Singapore-flagged tanker

RIYADH: A blast rocked a Singapore-flagged oil tanker at the Saudi port of Jeddah Monday, the vessel's owner said, with the kingdom saying it was struck by an explosives-laden boat in a "terrorist" assault.

All 22 sailors aboard the tanker BW Rhine escaped unhurt after the blast struck just after midnight, Singapore-based shipping company Hafnia said, but it did not exclude the possibility of an oil spill. No group has so far claimed responsibility for what marks the latest in a string of attacks on Saudi energy sector targets.