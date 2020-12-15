Explosion rocks Singapore-flagged tanker

AVN
81.53
Increased By
▲ 3.43 (4.39%)
BOP
9.12
Increased By
▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
CHCC
140.30
Increased By
▲ 2.30 (1.67%)
DCL
10.23
Increased By
▲ 0.33 (3.33%)
DGKC
111.00
Increased By
▲ 1.83 (1.68%)
EFERT
62.51
Increased By
▲ 0.81 (1.31%)
EPCL
48.28
Decreased By
▼ -0.41 (-0.84%)
FCCL
21.60
Increased By
▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
FFL
16.77
Increased By
▲ 0.67 (4.16%)
HASCOL
14.96
Increased By
▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HBL
133.33
Decreased By
▼ -0.12 (-0.09%)
HUBC
81.60
Increased By
▲ 1.60 (2%)
HUMNL
5.74
Decreased By
▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
JSCL
29.00
Increased By
▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KAPCO
27.70
Increased By
▲ 0.35 (1.28%)
KEL
3.73
Increased By
▲ 0.08 (2.19%)
LOTCHEM
14.45
Increased By
▲ 0.14 (0.98%)
MLCF
42.69
Increased By
▲ 1.19 (2.87%)
OGDC
105.25
Increased By
▲ 2.88 (2.81%)
PAEL
36.65
Increased By
▲ 0.25 (0.69%)
PIBTL
13.40
Decreased By
▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
PIOC
95.60
Increased By
▲ 1.54 (1.64%)
POWER
10.01
Increased By
▲ 0.30 (3.09%)
PPL
93.02
Increased By
▲ 1.66 (1.82%)
PSO
204.45
Increased By
▲ 3.45 (1.72%)
SNGP
44.56
Increased By
▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
STPL
19.90
Increased By
▲ 1.08 (5.74%)
TRG
75.37
Decreased By
▼ -1.31 (-1.71%)
UNITY
28.58
Decreased By
▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
WTL
1.11
Increased By
▲ 0.08 (7.77%)
Comments are closed on this story.