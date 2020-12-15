Hamdani, Tufail to be appointed MDs of SSGC, SNGPL

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is said to have decided to appoint Syed Ali Javaid Hamdani and Amer Tufail as Managing Directors of SSGC and SNGPL respectively, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

Sharing details, sources said out of the fifteen shortlisted candidates, the Board Nomination Committee (BNC) recommended four candidates eligible to be declared successful for recommendation to the Board. Thereafter, SSGCL's Board of Directors in its 551st meeting held on September 12, 2020 recommended a panel of the following four (04) candidates, in order of preference, for seeking concurrence of the Federal Government for appointment of one amongst them as CEO/MD SSGCL:- (i) Syed Ali Javaid Hamdani; (ii) Imran Maniar; (iii) Asad Hasan and; (iv) Masroor Hussain Khan.

Petroleum Division submitted a summary to the Prime Minister's Office for the appointment of a Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) on October 1, 2020. In response, the Prime Minister desired that the panel summary may be placed before the Cabinet for a decision.

Regarding appointment of MD, SNGPL, the sources said, the HR & Nomination Committee of the Board carried out the interviews of the fifteen shortlisted candidates and subsequently the board of SNGPL after due deliberation recommended the names of the following three candidates to this Division in order of preference for appointment of one amongst them as the Managing Director of SNGPL: (i) Amer Tufail; (ii) Ali Javed Hamdani and; (iii) Sohail Gulzar.

Amer Tufail is an Accountant by profession and has vast experience mainly in the areas of Finance and Financial Management. The candidate is a dual national that was acquired prior to joining SNGPL. Ali Javed Hamdani is an Electrical Engineer and an MBA and has more than 28 years of experience with various reputed Multi-National Corporations (MNCs), Sohail Gulzar is a Chemical Engineer and has 33 years of experience with SNGPL at varied positions. The candidate acquired Canadian Residency permit during his service in SNGPL.

Minister for Energy and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum interviewed four candidates who were shortlisted by the head hunter firm in order to assess the suitability of the nominations conveyed by the BoDs of SNGPL. After interviewing the candidates, both the Minister and SAPM endorsed the nomination conveyed by the BoDs of SNGPL to the Petroleum Division.

