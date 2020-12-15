AVN 81.53 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.39%)
BOP 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
CHCC 140.30 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.67%)
DCL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.33%)
DGKC 111.00 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (1.68%)
EFERT 62.51 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.31%)
EPCL 48.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.84%)
FCCL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
FFL 16.77 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.16%)
HASCOL 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HBL 133.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.09%)
HUBC 81.60 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2%)
HUMNL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
JSCL 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KAPCO 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.28%)
KEL 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.19%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.98%)
MLCF 42.69 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.87%)
OGDC 105.25 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (2.81%)
PAEL 36.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.69%)
PIBTL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
PIOC 95.60 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.64%)
POWER 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.09%)
PPL 93.02 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (1.82%)
PSO 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.72%)
SNGP 44.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
STPL 19.90 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.74%)
TRG 75.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.71%)
UNITY 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.77%)
BR100 4,558 Increased By ▲ 108.87 (2.45%)
BR30 23,002 Increased By ▲ 527.67 (2.35%)
KSE100 43,266 Increased By ▲ 795.83 (1.87%)
KSE30 18,089 Increased By ▲ 358.52 (2.02%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 15, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Hamdani, Tufail to be appointed MDs of SSGC, SNGPL

Mushtaq Ghumman 15 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is said to have decided to appoint Syed Ali Javaid Hamdani and Amer Tufail as Managing Directors of SSGC and SNGPL respectively, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

Sharing details, sources said out of the fifteen shortlisted candidates, the Board Nomination Committee (BNC) recommended four candidates eligible to be declared successful for recommendation to the Board. Thereafter, SSGCL's Board of Directors in its 551st meeting held on September 12, 2020 recommended a panel of the following four (04) candidates, in order of preference, for seeking concurrence of the Federal Government for appointment of one amongst them as CEO/MD SSGCL:- (i) Syed Ali Javaid Hamdani; (ii) Imran Maniar; (iii) Asad Hasan and; (iv) Masroor Hussain Khan.

Petroleum Division submitted a summary to the Prime Minister's Office for the appointment of a Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) on October 1, 2020. In response, the Prime Minister desired that the panel summary may be placed before the Cabinet for a decision.

Regarding appointment of MD, SNGPL, the sources said, the HR & Nomination Committee of the Board carried out the interviews of the fifteen shortlisted candidates and subsequently the board of SNGPL after due deliberation recommended the names of the following three candidates to this Division in order of preference for appointment of one amongst them as the Managing Director of SNGPL: (i) Amer Tufail; (ii) Ali Javed Hamdani and; (iii) Sohail Gulzar.

Amer Tufail is an Accountant by profession and has vast experience mainly in the areas of Finance and Financial Management. The candidate is a dual national that was acquired prior to joining SNGPL. Ali Javed Hamdani is an Electrical Engineer and an MBA and has more than 28 years of experience with various reputed Multi-National Corporations (MNCs), Sohail Gulzar is a Chemical Engineer and has 33 years of experience with SNGPL at varied positions. The candidate acquired Canadian Residency permit during his service in SNGPL.

Minister for Energy and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum interviewed four candidates who were shortlisted by the head hunter firm in order to assess the suitability of the nominations conveyed by the BoDs of SNGPL. After interviewing the candidates, both the Minister and SAPM endorsed the nomination conveyed by the BoDs of SNGPL to the Petroleum Division.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Hamdani, Tufail to be appointed MDs of SSGC, SNGPL

Portfolio of Revenue allocated to Hafeez

Cabinet to discuss economy today

Commission names those behind June oil 'crises'

Prices of petrol, HSD see rise

US government agencies hacked by group linked to foreign power

PDM extends 'ultimatum' to government

Govt decides to hire CEOs of Discos from market

Effective April 1, 2021: Banks, MFBs and DFIs must provide KFSs to customers: SBP

Nepra raises Discos' tariff for Sept by Rs1.11

Taxable supply of locally-produced coal: LHC quashes SRO, declares it illegal

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.