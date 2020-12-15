Bilawal to visit Shehbaz at Kot Lakhpat jail today

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto would visit President Pakistan Muslim League-N Shahbaz Sharif today at Kot Lakhpat jail. According to the PPP Punjab secretariat, Bilawal would visit Sharif to express his condolence over the death of his mother Shamim Akhtar.

It may be noted that a section of media had started speculating about the fate of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in connection with this meeting. However, the PPP Punjab Secretariat clarified that Bilawal Bhutto's visit was limited to offer fateha only.

A letter has been written to the Superintendent Jail to this effect. Sherry Rehman, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Qamar Zaman Kaira would accompany Bilawal during the visit.

