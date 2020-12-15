AVN 81.53 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.39%)
BOP 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
CHCC 140.30 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.67%)
DCL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.33%)
DGKC 111.00 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (1.68%)
EFERT 62.51 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.31%)
EPCL 48.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.84%)
FCCL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
FFL 16.77 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.16%)
HASCOL 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HBL 133.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.09%)
HUBC 81.60 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2%)
HUMNL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
JSCL 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KAPCO 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.28%)
KEL 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.19%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.98%)
MLCF 42.69 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.87%)
OGDC 105.25 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (2.81%)
PAEL 36.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.69%)
PIBTL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
PIOC 95.60 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.64%)
POWER 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.09%)
PPL 93.02 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (1.82%)
PSO 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.72%)
SNGP 44.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
STPL 19.90 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.74%)
TRG 75.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.71%)
UNITY 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.77%)
BR100 4,558 Increased By ▲ 108.87 (2.45%)
BR30 23,002 Increased By ▲ 527.67 (2.35%)
KSE100 43,266 Increased By ▲ 795.83 (1.87%)
KSE30 18,089 Increased By ▲ 358.52 (2.02%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 15, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Six more die of Covid-19, 1260 new cases emerge: CM

Recorder Report 15 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that six more patients died overnight from Covid-19 lifting the death toll to 3,164 and 1,260 new cases emerged when 8,464 samples were tested. In a statement issued here from CM house on Monday, Murad Ali Shah said that six more patients lost their lives overnight lifting the death toll to 3,164 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 8,464 samples were tested which diagnosed 1,260 cases that constituted 14.9 percent current death rate. He added that so far 2,156,710 tests have been conducted against which 196,960 cases were detected, of them 85.4 percent or 168,209 patients have recovered, including 866 overnight.

The CM said that currently 25,589 patients were under treatment, of them 24,572 were in home isolation, 16 at isolation centres and 1001 in different hospitals. He added that the condition of 781 patients was stated to be critical, including 86 who have been shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 1,260 new cases, 1041 have been detected from Karachi. Hyderabad has 44 cases, Dadu 22, Shaheed Benazirabad 19, Nausheroferoze 15, Jamshoro 12, Mirpurkhas 10, Khairpur, Tando Mohammad Khan, Larkana and Ghotki eight each, Umarkot and Kamber six each, Shikarpur and Badin four each, Sukkur, Sanghar and Jacobabad two each, and Matiari one. The CM has urged people of the province to follow SOPs issued by the government.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Six more die of Covid-19, 1260 new cases emerge: CM

Portfolio of Revenue allocated to Hafeez

Cabinet to discuss economy today

Commission names those behind June oil 'crises'

Prices of petrol, HSD see rise

US government agencies hacked by group linked to foreign power

PDM extends 'ultimatum' to government

Govt decides to hire CEOs of Discos from market

Effective April 1, 2021: Banks, MFBs and DFIs must provide KFSs to customers: SBP

Nepra raises Discos' tariff for Sept by Rs1.11

Taxable supply of locally-produced coal: LHC quashes SRO, declares it illegal

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.