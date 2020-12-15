Six more die of Covid-19, 1260 new cases emerge: CM

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that six more patients died overnight from Covid-19 lifting the death toll to 3,164 and 1,260 new cases emerged when 8,464 samples were tested. In a statement issued here from CM house on Monday, Murad Ali Shah said that six more patients lost their lives overnight lifting the death toll to 3,164 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 8,464 samples were tested which diagnosed 1,260 cases that constituted 14.9 percent current death rate. He added that so far 2,156,710 tests have been conducted against which 196,960 cases were detected, of them 85.4 percent or 168,209 patients have recovered, including 866 overnight.

The CM said that currently 25,589 patients were under treatment, of them 24,572 were in home isolation, 16 at isolation centres and 1001 in different hospitals. He added that the condition of 781 patients was stated to be critical, including 86 who have been shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 1,260 new cases, 1041 have been detected from Karachi. Hyderabad has 44 cases, Dadu 22, Shaheed Benazirabad 19, Nausheroferoze 15, Jamshoro 12, Mirpurkhas 10, Khairpur, Tando Mohammad Khan, Larkana and Ghotki eight each, Umarkot and Kamber six each, Shikarpur and Badin four each, Sukkur, Sanghar and Jacobabad two each, and Matiari one. The CM has urged people of the province to follow SOPs issued by the government.

