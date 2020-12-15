Frequent frost feared to hit seasonal vegetables, fruit

KARACHI: The frequent frost is feared to hit the growth of seasonal vegetables, fruits and their seeding across the central and upper Punjab between mid-December and mid-January, the Met Office has said. Further, it warned in its weather outlook for Dec-Feb 2020-21, that the prolonged dry and foggy conditions and below normal temperatures may scale up energy demands during the extreme winter months.

The foggy weather may persist in most of the plains areas of the country during December and January, which may also affect the growth of standing seasonal effecting crops, besides transportation in the country. The global climate models indicate that the La Niña conditions are likely to continue during the winter season with neutral Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) conditions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020