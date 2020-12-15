PDM has made progress: Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI: Spokesperson for the Sindh government, Murtaza Wahab, has said that the statement of the common man has been presented by the PDM, and despite all "conspiracies and obstacles", the PDM has made progress. He said this at a press conference at the Sindh Assembly here on Monday.

The spokesperson said that the "incompetent government of PTI" had forced the people to take to the streets. PDM's statement had gained public acceptance, he said. Murtaza Wahab said that when the PTI came to power the price of sugar was Rs55 per kilogram, but now "the sugar mafia has completed its century". Some tall claims were also made on the report of the Sugar Commission, but no action was taken against anyone, he said.

