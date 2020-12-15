AVN 81.53 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.39%)
Rashid challenges PDM to submit resignations immediately

Fazal Sher 15 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday challenged the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of major opposition parties, to submit their resignations as early as possible, and also come to Islamabad, adding "the government will deal with you as per the law".

About the PDM's decision regarding submission of resignations from National and provincial Assemblies, he told the opposition that "you are welcome, please".

"Do it. Do it as quick as possible," he said, while taking to reporters outside the Ministry of Interior.

To a query with respect to the PDM's announcement in recent Minar-e Pakistan rally that time for dialogue has passed, now there will be a long march, Rashid told opposition that please come and fulfill your desire.

Islamabad is also yours, and we will do whatever the law and constitution allows us to do. Do not delay the march towards Islamabad for two months, he said.

About the much-hyped show of the PDM at Minar-e-Pakistan, he said that on December 13, the PDM has buried its politics.

On December 13, the residents of Lahore had shown responsibility. If children from seminaries of Maulana Fazlur Rehamn had been brought for PMD's Minar-e-Pakistan rally, the opposition would have had to face a lot of disappointment, the Interior minister said.

The minister said that the opposition wanted to create political instability in the country but they would not succeed.

We are an elected, democratic government, and under the leadership of Imran Khan, we will take this country forward, he said, adding that the government does not want to close the doors for dialogue.

However, he said that the government was ready to hold dialogue with the opposition on every important issue except the NAB cases and NRO.

He told the opposition that if you do not want to talk to Imran Khan then tell us who you wish to speak to so that we can arrange it.

The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that he would give up his seat but would not give NRO to the opposition.

I held a detailed meeting with the prime minister and he directed me to say this during the press conference that the sun can rise from the west, and set in the east but he will not give opposition an NRO, he said.

Regretting the language being used by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif against the state institutions, he said, Nawaz Sharif, enough is enough.

We are proud of our armed forces which have given immense sacrifices for the security and defense of the motherland, he said.

To a question about statement of the PkMAP chief, Mahmood Achakzai, the minister said that Achakazi speaks against Urdu speaking persons during PDM rally in Karachi, and in Lahore his remarks were very irresponsible.

He said that the main objective of opposition rallies was only to protect its looted wealth. They are spending billions on staging rallies to save their money, he said.

The Interior minister said that he had issued directions to ease visa facility for the Chinese investors to attract investment in the country.

He also said that he had issued direction to accelerate efforts to ensure the return of innocent Pakistani prisoners languishing in foreign jails.

He said that the performance of Islamabad police would be further improved and a social media wing would be set up in the Ministry of Interior.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

