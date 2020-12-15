Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
15 Dec 2020
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (December 14, 2020).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
718,257,270 383,311,924 29,531,355,730 14,729,362,273
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 2,104,380,430 (2,039,283,981) 65,096,449
Local Individuals 24,851,734,371 (24,083,789,326) 767,945,045
Local Corporates 9,338,081,753 (10,171,123,247) (833,041,494)
===============================================================================
