KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (December 14, 2020).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 718,257,270 383,311,924 29,531,355,730 14,729,362,273 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 2,104,380,430 (2,039,283,981) 65,096,449 Local Individuals 24,851,734,371 (24,083,789,326) 767,945,045 Local Corporates 9,338,081,753 (10,171,123,247) (833,041,494) ===============================================================================

