BOARD MEETINGS
15 Dec 2020
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Mari Petroleum Company Ltd 11.12.2020 10:00 am
Sardar Chemical Industries 11.12.2020 03:30 pm
Fauji Foods 15.12.2020 10:30 am
United Bank 15.12.2020 03:00 pm
Allied Bank Ltd. 16.12.2020 11:00 am
Asia Insurance 16.12.2020 02:00 pm
The Searle Co. 16.12.2020 12:00 pm
AGP Ltd. 16.12.2020 11:00 am
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim 16.12.2020 11:00 am
Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills 18.12.2020 11:00 am
Dawood Hercules Corp 18.12.2020 02:30 pm
Habib Bank 18.12.2020 12:00 pm
=========================================================
