BOARD MEETINGS

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 15 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                     DATE             TIME
=========================================================
Mari Petroleum Company Ltd       11.12.2020      10:00 am
Sardar Chemical Industries       11.12.2020      03:30 pm
Fauji Foods                      15.12.2020      10:30 am
United Bank                      15.12.2020      03:00 pm
Allied Bank Ltd.                 16.12.2020      11:00 am
Asia Insurance                   16.12.2020      02:00 pm
The Searle Co.                   16.12.2020      12:00 pm
AGP Ltd.                         16.12.2020      11:00 am
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim       16.12.2020      11:00 am
Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills           18.12.2020      11:00 am
Dawood Hercules Corp             18.12.2020      02:30 pm
Habib Bank                       18.12.2020      12:00 pm
=========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

