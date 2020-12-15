KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Mari Petroleum Company Ltd 11.12.2020 10:00 am Sardar Chemical Industries 11.12.2020 03:30 pm Fauji Foods 15.12.2020 10:30 am United Bank 15.12.2020 03:00 pm Allied Bank Ltd. 16.12.2020 11:00 am Asia Insurance 16.12.2020 02:00 pm The Searle Co. 16.12.2020 12:00 pm AGP Ltd. 16.12.2020 11:00 am Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim 16.12.2020 11:00 am Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills 18.12.2020 11:00 am Dawood Hercules Corp 18.12.2020 02:30 pm Habib Bank 18.12.2020 12:00 pm =========================================================

