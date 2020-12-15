KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
==================================================================================================
Date T+2 Dividend/
Name of Company Book Closure of last date Bonus/Right
From To AGM cum price Percentage
==================================================================================================
First Equity Modaraba 08.12.2020 19.12.2020 20.12.2020 - Nil
Nishat Mills 09.12.2020 15.12.2020 15.12.2020(u) - -
Gillette Pakistan 09.12.2020 17.12.2020 17.12.2020(u) - -
(JSTFCII) Jahangir Siddiqui 11.12.2020 24.12.2020 - - -
Dawood Hurenles Crop 11.12.2020 17.12.2020 - 09.12.2020 20 (III)
(AKBLTFC7) Askari Bank 11.12.2020 17.12.2020 - - -
(KELSC4) K-Electirc 11.12.2020 17.12.2020 - - -
Loads Ltd 11.12.2020 17.12.2020 17.12.2020(u) - -
Bilal Fibres 13.12.2020 20.12.2020 20.12.2020(u) - -
The Hub Power 14.12.2020 21.12.2020 - 10.12.2020 40 (I)
Gatron Industries 14.12.2020 22.12.2020 22.12.2020(u) - -
Kot Abbu Power 15.12.2020 22.12.2020 - 11.12.2020 15 (I)
Oil & Gas Devp. Co. 15.12.2020 21.12.2020 - 11.12.2020 20 (I)
Hala Enterprises 15.12.2020 21.12.2020 21.12.2020(u) - -
TPL Insurance 15.12.2020 21.12.2020 21.12.2020(u) - -
TPL Corporation 15.12.2020 21.12.2020 21.12.2020(u) - -
Pakisan Petroleum 16.12.2020 23.12.2020 23.12.2020(u) - -
(JSBL TFC 1) JS Bank 16.12.2020 29.12.2020 - - -
East West Insurance 16.12.2020 21.12.2020 - - -
BRR Guardian Modaraba 17.12.2020 23.12.2020 - - -
(JSBLTFC 2) JS Bank 18.12.2020 31.12.2020 - - -
Shahtaj Textile 18.12.2020 29.12.2020 29.12.2020(u) - -
(HBL TFC 2) Habib Bank 20.12.2020 26.12.2020 - - -
Pak Datacom 20.12.2020 27.12.2020 27.12.2020 - 10 (F),10 (B)
Philip Moris Pakistan 21.12.2020 27.12.2020 - - 100 (I)
Tri Star Power 21.12.2020 28.12.2020 28.12.2020(u) - -
Archroma Pakistan 22.12.2020 29.12.2020 29.12.2020 18.12.2020 300 (F)
First Punjab Modaraba 23.12.2020 30.12.2020 30.12.2020 - -
Siddiqsons Tin Plate 24.12.2020 30.12.2020 30.12.2020(u) - -
(TFC) Askari Bank 24.12.2020 02.01.2021 - - -
(AKBL TFC 6) Askari Bank 24.12.2020 02.01.2021 - - -
Atlas Honda 23.12.2020 29.12.2020 - 21.12.2020 40 (I)
(SNBL TFC2) 25.12.2020 08.01.2021 - - -
Siemens (Pak) Engineering 04.01.2021 14.01.2021 14.01.2021 31.12.2020 100 (F)
Al Shaheer Corp. 01.01.2021 07.01.2021 - - 50 (R)
Shell Pakistan 04.01.2021 11.01.2021 - - 100 (R)
Ghani Glass 05.02.2021 12.02.2021 - 03.02.2021 65 (I)
==================================================================================================
(I) Interim Dividend
(F) Final Dividend
(B) Bonus
(*) Date revised
(E) Election of Directors of Company
(u) Extra ordinary general meeting
Copyright Business Recorder, 2020
Comments are closed on this story.