KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

================================================================================================== Date T+2 Dividend/ Name of Company Book Closure of last date Bonus/Right From To AGM cum price Percentage ================================================================================================== First Equity Modaraba 08.12.2020 19.12.2020 20.12.2020 - Nil Nishat Mills 09.12.2020 15.12.2020 15.12.2020(u) - - Gillette Pakistan 09.12.2020 17.12.2020 17.12.2020(u) - - (JSTFCII) Jahangir Siddiqui 11.12.2020 24.12.2020 - - - Dawood Hurenles Crop 11.12.2020 17.12.2020 - 09.12.2020 20 (III) (AKBLTFC7) Askari Bank 11.12.2020 17.12.2020 - - - (KELSC4) K-Electirc 11.12.2020 17.12.2020 - - - Loads Ltd 11.12.2020 17.12.2020 17.12.2020(u) - - Bilal Fibres 13.12.2020 20.12.2020 20.12.2020(u) - - The Hub Power 14.12.2020 21.12.2020 - 10.12.2020 40 (I) Gatron Industries 14.12.2020 22.12.2020 22.12.2020(u) - - Kot Abbu Power 15.12.2020 22.12.2020 - 11.12.2020 15 (I) Oil & Gas Devp. Co. 15.12.2020 21.12.2020 - 11.12.2020 20 (I) Hala Enterprises 15.12.2020 21.12.2020 21.12.2020(u) - - TPL Insurance 15.12.2020 21.12.2020 21.12.2020(u) - - TPL Corporation 15.12.2020 21.12.2020 21.12.2020(u) - - Pakisan Petroleum 16.12.2020 23.12.2020 23.12.2020(u) - - (JSBL TFC 1) JS Bank 16.12.2020 29.12.2020 - - - East West Insurance 16.12.2020 21.12.2020 - - - BRR Guardian Modaraba 17.12.2020 23.12.2020 - - - (JSBLTFC 2) JS Bank 18.12.2020 31.12.2020 - - - Shahtaj Textile 18.12.2020 29.12.2020 29.12.2020(u) - - (HBL TFC 2) Habib Bank 20.12.2020 26.12.2020 - - - Pak Datacom 20.12.2020 27.12.2020 27.12.2020 - 10 (F),10 (B) Philip Moris Pakistan 21.12.2020 27.12.2020 - - 100 (I) Tri Star Power 21.12.2020 28.12.2020 28.12.2020(u) - - Archroma Pakistan 22.12.2020 29.12.2020 29.12.2020 18.12.2020 300 (F) First Punjab Modaraba 23.12.2020 30.12.2020 30.12.2020 - - Siddiqsons Tin Plate 24.12.2020 30.12.2020 30.12.2020(u) - - (TFC) Askari Bank 24.12.2020 02.01.2021 - - - (AKBL TFC 6) Askari Bank 24.12.2020 02.01.2021 - - - Atlas Honda 23.12.2020 29.12.2020 - 21.12.2020 40 (I) (SNBL TFC2) 25.12.2020 08.01.2021 - - - Siemens (Pak) Engineering 04.01.2021 14.01.2021 14.01.2021 31.12.2020 100 (F) Al Shaheer Corp. 01.01.2021 07.01.2021 - - 50 (R) Shell Pakistan 04.01.2021 11.01.2021 - - 100 (R) Ghani Glass 05.02.2021 12.02.2021 - 03.02.2021 65 (I) ==================================================================================================

(I) Interim Dividend

(F) Final Dividend

(B) Bonus

(*) Date revised

(E) Election of Directors of Company

(u) Extra ordinary general meeting

