Exxon Mobil plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 2025
- Exxon expects the intensity of upstream emissions to drop by 15pc to 20pc, methane intensity by 40pc to 50pc and flaring intensity by 35pc to 45pc by 2025.
14 Dec 2020
Oil major Exxon Mobil Corp said on Monday it planned to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions over the next five years to support the goals of the Paris Agreement.
Exxon expects the intensity of upstream emissions to drop by 15pc to 20pc, methane intensity by 40pc to 50pc and flaring intensity by 35pc to 45pc by 2025.
