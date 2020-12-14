PDM leaders meet today to discuss future strategy against govt

(Karachi) A meeting of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders will be held at Sharif's Raiwind residence to devise future course of action against the government, local media reported on Monday.

As per details, the leaders will discuss the Larkana rally, the long march to Islamabad, and countrywide protests. The meeting will be chaired by JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman at 2 pm.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Maryam Nawaz, Mian Iftikhar, Akhtar Mengal, Aftab Sherpao, Mehmood Khan Achakzai, Shah Awais Noorani, Prof Sajid Mir and Dr Abdul Maalik will attend the meeting.

The PDM, an alliance of 11 opposition parties, has been staging anti-government rallies across Pakistan.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Imran Khan categorically reiterated that he would not give an NRO to any opposition leader facing graft cases.

In apparent response to PDM public meeting in Lahore on December 13, the prime minister said that whatever PDM leadership might have plans to blackmail the government, there will never be an NRO from his govt. no matter what tactics the looters devise.