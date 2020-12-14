AVN 78.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
BOP 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 138.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 109.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 61.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
HBL 133.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
JSCL 28.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 27.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
MLCF 41.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
OGDC 102.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 36.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
PIOC 94.40 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.36%)
POWER 9.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 91.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
PSO 201.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 18.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 76.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.12%)
UNITY 28.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,449 Increased By ▲ 21.74 (0.49%)
BR30 22,474 Increased By ▲ 107.68 (0.48%)
KSE100 42,470 Increased By ▲ 164.55 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,730 Increased By ▲ 58.32 (0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 14, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

Man shot by New York police after Christmas concert gunfire

  • "I heard two or three booms that were really loud," she said. "I looked up and maybe ten meters away from me on the stairs there was a guy shooting.
AFP 14 Dec 2020

NEW YORK: A man was shot and critically injured by police after he opened fire near crowds who had gathered to watch carol-singing outside a New York church on Sunday.

Witnesses reported no injuries. A spokeswoman for the New York Police Department said officers returned fire after the man started shooting.

"He's critically injured and is in custody," she told AFP.

An AFP journalist who witnessed the incident said she saw the man firing shots from the steps of the Cathedral of St John the Divine in Manhattan as a few hundred people started to disperse after the outdoor choral concert when it finished around 4:00 pm (1600 GMT).

"I heard two or three booms that were really loud," she said. "I looked up and maybe ten meters away from me on the stairs there was a guy shooting.

"I saw the bursts of gunfire coming out of the gun and I just started to run away. I just ran for my life."

Witness Martha Stolley said the man fired eight to ten shots before a police officer shot him.

"He was shooting without aiming at anybody," she told AFP, adding that the man was shouting "Shoot me, kill me."

Christmas Cathedral of St John the Divine New York church

Man shot by New York police after Christmas concert gunfire

US Electoral College set to confirm Biden win as Trump fights on

Nigeria steps up rescue efforts for abducted students

PDM steps up pressure on govt through Lahore rally

PM rules out NRO again

New regime for stock brokers on the cards

25 injured in Rawalpindi blast

Cold storages to be set up under forthcoming STPF: Dawood

Four stabbed and one shot after pro-Trump rallies

Relief to poor: Sugar price cut clear depiction of Imran's commitment: Faraz

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters