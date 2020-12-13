AVN 78.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 138.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 109.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 61.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 133.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 14.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 102.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 36.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 94.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 91.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 201.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 18.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 76.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 28.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,449 Increased By ▲ 21.74 (0.49%)
BR30 22,474 Increased By ▲ 107.68 (0.48%)
KSE100 42,470 Increased By ▲ 164.55 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,730 Increased By ▲ 58.32 (0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 13, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Burns flops again to give Australia selection issues as Test looms

  • India A made 194 in their first innings of the pink-ball warm-up match in Sydney, before Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Navdeep Saini skittled Australia A for 108.
AFP 13 Dec 2020

SYDNEY: Australia, already without David Warner, face major selection problems heading into the first Test against India after incumbent opener Joe Burns flopped again Sunday in the final warm-up game and Marcus Harris fared little better.

Burns managed just one at the Sydney Cricket Ground before being trapped lbw by India's dangerous Mohammed Shami, leaving him with only 62 runs from nine first class knocks this summer.

He has scored only 4, 0, 0 and 1 in his four innings for Australia A against India A, and selectors have plenty to ponder ahead of the day-night Test which begins in Adelaide on Thursday.

"It's a sad sight seeing a bloke really struggling to just find any sort of form," former captain Allan Border said on Fox Sports, adding that Burns, who has scored four centuries in his 21 Tests, should not be picked.

World-class opener Warner will miss the Test with a groin tear and his likely replacement, rookie Will Pucovski, was ruled out by concussion after being struck on the helmet by a bouncer in a warm-up match last week.

Harris, who hasn't played a Test since being dropped after the Ashes in England last year, was drafted in as Pucovski's replacement.

But he scored only five on Sunday, also falling to Shami, to go with his first innings 26, although he has been in excellent touch in the Sheffield Shield this season.

If Burns is axed, Marnus Labuschagne could be elevated to opener from his usual number three, or Matthew Wade bumped up the order.

That could potentially open the door for red-hot young all-rounder Cameron Green, although questions remain over his fitness after he too suffered a concussion last week when hit in the head by a powerful straight drive while bowling.

India A made 194 in their first innings of the pink-ball warm-up match in Sydney, before Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Navdeep Saini skittled Australia A for 108.

The Indians fared much better in their second innings, gaining valuable day-night batting practice before declaring on 386 for four.

Shubman Gill hit 65 to state his case to open in Adelaide with Mayank Agarwal, who compiled 61, before Hanuma Vihari (104 not out) and Rishabh Pant (103 not out) tore into the second-string Australian attack.

australia David Warner Sydney Cricket Ground Will Pucovski Mohammed Shami Fox Sports

Burns flops again to give Australia selection issues as Test looms

Explosion in Rawalpindi leaves 25 injured; more casualties possible

Imran Khan-led PTI govt is striving for Pakistan’s bright future: Shibli Faraz

Scores of Taliban militants killed as fighting rocks insurgent bastion

Johnson and von der Leyen decide fate of Brexit deal

Highest COVID-19 positivity rate recorded in Karachi: NCOC

Non-essential shops, schools to close in Germany: Merkel

COVID-19 resurge: Four more Peshawar neighbourhoods sealed

India farmers intensify protests as deadlock over new laws continue

Germany to close most shops from Dec 16-Jan 10 - draft government proposal

Pakistan records 3,369 new COVID-19 cases, 72 deaths in past 24 hours

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters