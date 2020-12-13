AVN 78.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Non-essential shops, schools to close in Germany: Merkel

  • The partial lockdown will apply until January 10, with companies also urged to allow employees to work from home.
AFP 13 Dec 2020

BERLIN: Shops selling non-essential goods, hair-salons and schools in Germany will close from Wednesday, Chancellor Angela Merkel said, to halt an "exponential growth" in new coronavirus infections in Europe's biggest economy.

The partial lockdown will apply until January 10, with companies also urged to allow employees to work from home or offer extended company holidays, under the new measures agreed by Merkel with regional leaders of Germany's 16 states.

Coronavirus Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel

Non-essential shops, schools to close in Germany: Merkel

