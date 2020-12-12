US orders 100mn more doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

The United States has decided to buy millions more doses of the Coronavirus vaccine from the pharmaceutical company Moderna.

As per details, the American pharmaceutical company Moderna has confirmed that the US government has decided to buy an additional 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine.

The company says the US has so far ordered a total of 200 million doses of its corona vaccine, with the first order of these 200 million doses to be shipped by the end of December and the rest will be provided by the first quarter of next year.

The United States signed a $1.5 billion contract with the pharmaceutical company Moderna in August for 100 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, which includes an option to buy up to 400 million vaccines.

The United States tops the list of countries affected by Coronavirus worldwide, with a total of more than 16.2 million cases and more than 300,000 deaths.

It should be noted that the United States has also approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use and extensive vaccination preparations are being made in the US, which experts have expressed hope that the corona will be controlled soon.