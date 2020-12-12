COVID-19 outbreak: Pakistan records 71 deaths, 2,729 new cases after rapid rise in infections

(Karachi) Pakistan has recorded 71 deaths due to the COVID-19 while 2,729 new cases have been reported in last 24 hours across the country, National Command and Operating Centre (NCOC) reported on Saturday.

With more fatalities, the total death tally due to the deadly disease has reached 8,724.

As per details, 2,729 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours while 2,470 patients are in critical condition. The total number of infections in the country now currently stands at 435,056.

Meanwhile, 41,426 tests were conducted across the country during this period. 381,208 people have recovered from the deadly disease while 5,990,168 samples have been tested thus far.

Last week, the coronavirus positivity ratio in the country reached its highest level of more than 10 percent.

The National Command and Operation Centre stated that five major cities of the country, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Karachi, Hyderabad and Peshawar were contributing 70 percent of coronavirus spread. The forum urged the public to follow SOPs and guidelines to curb spread of the disease.

On November 30, Planning Minister Asad Umar said that the NCOC has finalized its recommendations for procurement of coronavirus vaccine.

The Government of Pakistan allocated an initial funds of $150 million to buy a COVID-19 vaccine directly from international manufacturers by the second quarter of 2021. It hopes to start immunizing its 220 million population soon.