AVN 78.44 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.76%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
CHCC 138.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.36%)
DCL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 109.16 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.9%)
EFERT 61.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
EPCL 48.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.89%)
FCCL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.08%)
FFL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.03%)
HASCOL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HBL 132.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.6%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
HUMNL 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.29%)
KAPCO 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.17%)
KEL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
MLCF 41.56 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.09%)
OGDC 102.56 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.19%)
PAEL 36.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.11%)
PIBTL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.13%)
PIOC 94.48 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.78%)
POWER 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
PPL 91.35 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.84%)
PSO 201.00 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.6%)
SNGP 44.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.5%)
STPL 18.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-5.77%)
TRG 77.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.52%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.97%)
BR100 4,449 Increased By ▲ 21.74 (0.49%)
BR30 22,474 Increased By ▲ 107.68 (0.48%)
KSE100 42,470 Increased By ▲ 164.55 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,730 Increased By ▲ 58.32 (0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 11, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Stocks subdued by Brexit, U.S. stimulus doubts

  • European equities fell, with the broad Euro STOXX 600 down 1.1pc and indexes in Paris and London losing 1.2pc and 1pc respectively.
Reuters Updated 11 Dec 2020

LONDON/TOKYO: World shares slipped on Friday as tricky Brexit negotiations and uncertainty over U.S. stimulus talks capped riskier bets even though COVID-19 vaccines made progress, pushing sterling down and keeping the dollar weak.

European equities fell, with the broad Euro STOXX 600 down 1.1pc and indexes in Paris and London losing 1.2pc and 1pc respectively.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 50 countries, fell into the red.

U.S. stocks were mixed on Thursday as near-term U.S. fiscal stimulus appeared unlikely. Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested wrangling over a spending package and coronavirus aid could drag on through Christmas.

Brexit also vexed investors after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday there was "a strong possibility" Britain and the European Union would fail to strike a trade deal.

Britain and the EU have set a deadline of Sunday to find an agreement, before Britain's exit from the bloc on Jan. 1. The odds of a disorderly Brexit rose to 61pc on Friday from 53pc a day before, according to the Smarkets exchange.

Sterling lost 0.5pc, and was set to end five straight weeks of gains as currency traders weighed an expected hit to the British economy should the sides fail to agree a deal.

"Investors are right to be worried," said Olivier Marciot, a portfolio manager at Unigestion. "If there is no deal, there will be implications. There could be some sort of correction."

U.S. futures gauges fell 0.2pc.

Still, investors had bet on stronger economic growth next year as more countries prepare for vaccinations, helping MSCI's ex-Japan Asia-Pacific index edge up 0.2pc and head for its sixth straight week of gains.

U.S. authorities voted overwhelmingly to endorse emergency use of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine while doses of a COVID-19 vaccine made by China's Sinovac Biotech SVA.O are rolling off a Brazilian production line.

UPBEAT IPOs, DOWNBEAT JOBS

Demand for recent U.S. initial public offerings also suggested investors were generally upbeat on equities, even as job data pointed to weakness in the world's biggest economy.

Shares of Airbnb Inc more than doubled in their stock market debut on Thursday, valuing the home rental firm at just over $100 billion in the biggest U.S. initial public offering of 2020. DoorDash Inc stocks doubled in their first day of trading.

At the same time, the number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits grew more than expected last week as mounting COVID-19 infections led to more business restrictions.

The data "raises the prospect that the labour market progress seen in recent months is slowing significantly," Deutsche Bank analysts wrote.

In the currency markets, the British pound traded at $1.3228, with its 1.5pc loss so far this week versus the dollar setting it on course for a first weekly loss since late October.

Emerging-market currencies were poised for a sixth week of gains, thanks in part to the dollar's recent weakness. The dollar was up 0.2pc against a basket of six major currencies, near lows not seen since spring 2018.

The euro held not far from two-and-a-half-year highs of $1.2140 after the European Central Bank delivered a fresh stimulus package that was broadly in line with market expectations on Thursday.

Oil prices climbed further, with Brent hitting levels not seen since early March, as coronavirus vaccination rollouts fuelled hopes that crude demand would pick up in 2021.

Brent crude rose 0.1pc to $50.36 per barrel.

World shares

Stocks subdued by Brexit, U.S. stimulus doubts

In major cabinet reshuffle, Sheikh Rashid appointed as Federal Minister for Interior

Abdul Hafeez Shaikh sworn in as Federal Minister, takes charge of Finance

Lahore administration seals 55 shops, eight restaurants for violating COVID-19 SOPs

EU DisinfoLab's revelation about Indian subversive activities vindicates Pakistan's position: PM

COVID-19 Pandemic in Developing Countries Conference

Trend Continues; Remittances from Overseas Pakistanis remain above $2bn

Govt takes decision to deal with 'on money' challenge: Additional WHT hikes car prices

Despite historic diversity, Biden faces pressure with cabinet picks

US considers Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine approval

India hits 9.8 million coronavirus cases

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters