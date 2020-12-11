Maryam, Bilawal meet in Lahore ahead of PDM Dec 13 rally

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz at Jati Umrah in Lahore ahead of PDM rally in the city.

As per details, the PPP leader offered his condolences to Maryam Nawaz on the death of her grandmother, Begum Shamim Akhtar.

During the meeting both leaders reportedly discussed strategy for Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)’s Lahore rally scheduled for Sunday.

Maryam had spent several hours in Lahore on Thursday mustering support for the PDM's Minar-e-Pakistan jalsa.

The PDM leaders are expected to make "big decisions" during the power show in Lahore.

Meanwhile, Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat reiterated on Friday that the government will not grant permission for rally on December 13 in Lahore.

He made the statement after a meeting with intelligence officers and the home secretary. Basharat said action will be taken against the organisers and facilitators of jalsas and rallies.