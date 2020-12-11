AVN 78.44 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.76%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
CHCC 138.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.36%)
DCL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 109.16 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.9%)
EFERT 61.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
EPCL 48.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.89%)
FCCL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.08%)
FFL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.03%)
HASCOL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HBL 132.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.6%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
HUMNL 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.29%)
KAPCO 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.17%)
KEL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
MLCF 41.56 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.09%)
OGDC 102.56 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.19%)
PAEL 36.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.11%)
PIBTL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.13%)
PIOC 94.48 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.78%)
POWER 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
PPL 91.35 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.84%)
PSO 201.00 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.6%)
SNGP 44.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.5%)
STPL 18.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-5.77%)
TRG 77.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.52%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.97%)
BR100 4,458 Increased By ▲ 30.24 (0.68%)
BR30 22,563 Increased By ▲ 196.95 (0.88%)
KSE100 42,557 Increased By ▲ 251.28 (0.59%)
KSE30 17,753 Increased By ▲ 81.47 (0.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 11, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pakistan, US identify opportunities to expand Trade & Investment

  • It was learned that the latest data shows Pakistan’s exports to the United States hit record levels in October ($430 million) and November ($437 million).
Ali Ahmed 11 Dec 2020

Exploring further opportunity to expand trade and investment between Pakistan and United States, Federal Minister for Minister Industries and Production, Hammad Azhar has said that his government is committed to ‘remove all bottlenecks’ hindering the potential.

“We are committed in our resolve to remove all bottlenecks to unleash tremendous potential of investment and trade opportunities in Pakistan,” said Hammad Azhar, Minister Industries and Production at a virtual event ‘Explore Pakistan: Preparing for a post-COVID economy’ arranged by the US-Pakistan Business Council (USPBC), also featuring Ambassador of Pakistan to the US, Asad M.Khan and U.S. Chargé d’affaires Angela Aggeler.

Pakistan envoy to the US, Asad M.Khan was of the view that there is tremendous untapped potential for expanding bilateral trade and investments, “that we all agreed to work together to aggressively explore and facilitate.”

During the meeting, U.S. Chargé d’affaires Angela Aggeler called for further expanding US-Pakistan commerce. The envoy expressed that bilateral trade was valued at $6.6 billion in 2019, and the U.S. remains Pakistan’s largest export market.

"Pakistan is also a growing market for U.S. businesses. Since 2018, U.S. corporations have announced plans for more than $1.5 billion of direct investment in Pakistan,” she said

It was learned that the latest data shows Pakistan’s exports to the United States hit record levels in October ($430 million) and November ($437 million) – meaning U.S.-Pakistan trade is sustaining jobs at a critical time.

Pakistan USA Trade INVESTMENT Hammad Azar

Pakistan, US identify opportunities to expand Trade & Investment

Abdul Hafeez Shaikh sworn in as Federal Minister, takes charge of Finance

Lahore administration seals 55 shops, eight restaurants for violating COVID-19 SOPs

EU DisinfoLab's revelation about Indian subversive activities vindicates Pakistan's position: PM

COVID-19 Pandemic in Developing Countries Conference

Trend Continues; Remittances from Overseas Pakistanis remain above $2bn

Govt takes decision to deal with 'on money' challenge: Additional WHT hikes car prices

Despite historic diversity, Biden faces pressure with cabinet picks

US considers Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine approval

India hits 9.8 million coronavirus cases

US flies two B-52s over Gulf in message for Iran

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters