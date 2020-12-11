AVN 78.44 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.76%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
CHCC 138.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.36%)
DCL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 109.16 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.9%)
EFERT 61.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
EPCL 48.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.89%)
FCCL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.08%)
FFL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.03%)
HASCOL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HBL 132.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.6%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
HUMNL 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.29%)
KAPCO 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.17%)
KEL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
MLCF 41.56 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.09%)
OGDC 102.56 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.19%)
PAEL 36.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.11%)
PIBTL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.13%)
PIOC 94.48 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.78%)
POWER 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
PPL 91.35 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.84%)
PSO 201.00 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.6%)
SNGP 44.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.5%)
STPL 18.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-5.77%)
TRG 77.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.52%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.97%)
BR100 4,463 Increased By ▲ 35.32 (0.8%)
BR30 22,565 Increased By ▲ 198.95 (0.89%)
KSE100 42,604 Increased By ▲ 298 (0.7%)
KSE30 17,775 Increased By ▲ 103.42 (0.59%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 11, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

NZ central bank says monetary policy not best way to cool housing market

  • Orr said the bank would prefer an amendment to its financial policy remit if the government wanted to strengthen its influence on house prices.
Reuters 11 Dec 2020

WELLINGTON: New Zealand's central bank on Friday rebuffed a government call for it to add house prices to its monetary policy remit, despite growing concerns about a property market bubble.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson last month asked the bank to step in to help rein in a surge in home prices driven by record low interest rates and fiscal stimulus to support the pandemic-hit economy.

However, Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Governor Adrian Orr warned the proposal could have negative trade-offs, particularly on the government's aims of housing New Zealanders, and reducing inequality.

"Adding house prices to the monetary policy objective would be unique internationally, which could make monetary policy less effective and impact financial market efficiency," Orr added in a response to Robertson, which was made public on Friday.

Targeting higher interest rates to cool housing would lead to lower employment, which most affects those at the margins of the labour market like Maori, Pasifika, women and youth, he said.

Other trade-offs could be a higher New Zealand dollar exchange rate and lower growth in housing supply.

Finance Minister Robertson said he would consider Governor Orr's response and "make announcements" in the New Year.

GOVT LEVERS

The RBNZ this year cut interest rates to record lows, eased mortgage lending curbs and pumped NZ$100 billion ($70.4 billion) into a quantitative easing programme to boost the economy.

The moves fueled an unprecedented housing market boom, wrong-footing many economists who had expected a slowdown after years of rising prices.

Median house prices have risen by double digits in the last few months, following a 90% hike in the past decade.

Orr said the bank would prefer an amendment to its financial policy remit if the government wanted to strengthen its influence on house prices.

"Adding a housing consideration to the financial policy remit could lead to policies that are more effective at supporting the government's housing objectives, with lesser concern for policy trade-offs," he said.

Orr noted the government already had a wide range of levers at its disposal. He proposed using debt-to-income (DTI) limits, which would limit borrowing relative to income, although he warned this could disadvantage lower income households.

New Zealand's central bank RBNZ Finance Minister Grant Robertson monetary policy

NZ central bank says monetary policy not best way to cool housing market

Abdul Hafeez Shaikh sworn in as Federal Minister

Lahore administration seals 55 shops, eight restaurants for violating COVID-19 SOPs

EU DisinfoLab's revelation about Indian subversive activities vindicates Pakistan's position: PM

COVID-19 Pandemic in Developing Countries Conference

Trend Continues; Remittances from Overseas Pakistanis remain above $2bn

Govt takes decision to deal with 'on money' challenge: Additional WHT hikes car prices

Despite historic diversity, Biden faces pressure with cabinet picks

US considers Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine approval

India hits 9.8 million coronavirus cases

US flies two B-52s over Gulf in message for Iran

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters