AVN 78.93 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.39%)
BOP 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
CHCC 139.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.72%)
DCL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
DGKC 109.45 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.16%)
EFERT 61.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
EPCL 48.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.41%)
FCCL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.31%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.22%)
HASCOL 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.74%)
HBL 132.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.68%)
HUBC 80.15 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.36%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
JSCL 29.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.61%)
KAPCO 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.52%)
KEL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.39%)
LOTCHEM 14.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
MLCF 41.79 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.65%)
OGDC 102.48 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.11%)
PAEL 36.55 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.39%)
PIBTL 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.5%)
PIOC 94.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.07%)
POWER 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PPL 91.30 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.78%)
PSO 201.16 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (0.68%)
SNGP 44.71 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.64%)
STPL 18.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.6%)
TRG 78.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
UNITY 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,468 Increased By ▲ 40.11 (0.91%)
BR30 22,607 Increased By ▲ 240.91 (1.08%)
KSE100 42,619 Increased By ▲ 312.89 (0.74%)
KSE30 17,790 Increased By ▲ 117.84 (0.67%)
Indian shares set for sixth weekly gain, ONGC jumps

  • The Nifty Auto Index was up 0.25% ahead of the release of November auto sales numbers by an industry body, due at around 0430 GMT.
Reuters 11 Dec 2020

BENGALURU: Indian shares rose on Friday and were set for a sixth straight weekly gain as Oil and Natural Gas Corp surged on the back of higher crude prices, with sentiment also supported by optimism over COVID-19 vaccines.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.48% to 13,543.6 by 0356 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.46% at a record high of 46,171.47.

Both the indexes were set to finish the week more than 2% higher.

ONGC climbed 8.4% to its highest since Feb. 25 after Brent rose above $50 for the first time since March, as coronavirus vaccination rollouts kept hopes alive that demand for crude would build up next year.

The Nifty Auto Index was up 0.25% ahead of the release of November auto sales numbers by an industry body, due at around 0430 GMT.

Agrochemical firm UPL Ltd, which slid 11% on Thursday after a report that its promoters siphoned off money, gained 4% on Friday. UPL has denied the report.

Asian shares traded higher after a panel of outside advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday voted overwhelmingly to endorse emergency use of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine, with investors also watching US fiscal stimulus talks and Brexit negotiations.

