Technology
Twitter users can now share tweets to Snapchat
- Users on the iOS platform can now post tweets on stories, or send them as individual messages on Snapchat by tapping on the share icon, Twitter said.
11 Dec 2020
Twitter Inc launched a new feature on its mobile app on Thursday that would allow users to share tweets directly to Snap Inc's photo messaging app Snapchat, in a bid for cross-media engagement to get more users.
Users on the iOS platform can now post tweets on stories, or send them as individual messages on Snapchat by tapping on the share icon, Twitter said. It plans to roll out the feature soon for Android users.
Twitter added it would start testing a similar feature for stories on Facebook Inc's Instagram for a small group of iOS users.
Qatar Petroleum Trading bids lowest for three January LNG cargoes sought by Pakistan
Twitter users can now share tweets to Snapchat
Opposition's rallies pose threat to people's lives, makes no difference to govt: PM
Pakistan condemns India's 'false propaganda campaign’ to defame it internationally
Global tech firms seek PM's assistance for critical changes to new social media rules
India's 15-year-old disinformation, influence operation against Pakistan exposed
An antitrust lawsuit in US calls for the breakup of Facebook
DRAP cuts price of drug being used to treat COVID-19 patients
CTD arrests five RAW-linked terrorists from Lahore
Pakistan Army put on high alert amid threat of Indian attack
Saudi prince asks US court to dismiss 'assassination' lawsuit
India could launch false flag operation against Pakistan to divert attention from its internal problems: Qureshi
Read more stories
Comments