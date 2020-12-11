Markets
Turkish lira weakens after sources say US set to impose sanctions
- The lira weakened as far as 7.9290 against the US currency and stood at 7.9175.
- sanctions on Turkey over its acquisition of Russian S-400 air defence systems.
11 Dec 2020
ISTANBUL: The Turkish lira extended losses against the dollar late on Thursday after sources said the United States was poised to impose sanctions on Turkey over its acquisition of Russian S-400 air defence systems.
The lira weakened as far as 7.9290 against the US currency and stood at 7.9175 at 1822 GMT, 1.25% weaker than Wednesday's close.
