All Pakistanis enjoying equal basic human rights: Dr. Firdous

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) always emphasized on the importance of human rights.

In her tweet on the occasion of International Human Rights Day here on Thursday, she said that in Pakistan all its citizens were enjoying equal basic human rights.

She said that in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), India had badly violated all human rights and innocent Kashmiris were facing unprecedented human rights violations.

Dr. Firdous said that it was the responsibility of state to provide basic rights to its citizens, adding the Punjab government had taken practical and solid steps for the protection of basic rights of the people.