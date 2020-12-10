Business & Finance
Indonesia govt sells 100.53 trillion rupiah of bonds to central bank
10 Dec 2020
JAKARTA: Indonesia's finance ministry on Thursday sold 100.53 trillion rupiah ($7.13 billion) of bonds to the central bank in a private placement transaction, part of a debt monetisation agreement to fund COVID-19 relief efforts.
The ministry said the sale was its eighth and final transaction for 2020, under a special agreement with Bank Indonesia, with the central bank relinquishing interest payments.
