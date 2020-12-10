Pakistan condemns India's 'false propaganda campaign’ to defame it internationally

The Foreign Office (FO) on Thursday condemned Indian syndicate running propaganda campaign to malign Pakistan and international institutions.

Giving weekly briefing, FO spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri strongly condemned India's reprehensible tactics against Pakistan that have once again been exposed in its latest report by the EU DisinfoLab.

He added that all such attempts of spreading misinformation are doomed to fail.

“By spreading falsehoods, India can neither cast a shadow on the international stature of Pakistan nor can divert the attention of the international community from its horrendous human rights record.”

The spokesperson said the world should take notice of the Indian disinformation campaign and Pakistan will raise this issue at every level.

Pakistan has time and again hinted at New Delhi's designs to conduct a false flag operation to attack Pakistan in a bid to divert attention away from its internal problems and issues.

Zahid Hafeez said Pakistan has already put forth irrefutable evidence extensively documenting India's active planning, promoting, abetting, financing and executing terrorist activities in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi also addressed the report in a tweet, saying the neighbouring country's actions were powered by "fascist ideals" that "even put Goebbels to shame".