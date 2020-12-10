Opposition's rallies pose threat to people's lives, makes no difference to govt: PM

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that opposition's rallies pose threat to people's lives rather the government in view of the COVID-19 situation in the country. He asked the opposition leaders to rethink their strategy of holding mass rallies to protect people from contracting the deadly disease.

Addressing a media briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, the PM said that rallies will make no difference to the government but they will put people's lives at risk.

He stated, "Who has held bigger rallies than us. What will happen? Will the government fall?" He said people don't follow SOPs when they attend large public gatherings.

"There is so much pressure on our health system as the beds continue to fill up. Why don't you put off your rallies for two to three months so we can save people's lives," Imran said.

He mentioned that the government closed wedding halls, schools and restaurants due to rapid increase in coronavirus cases. He said when the government speaks to stakeholders, they say "you have stopped our businesses and our livelihoods are affected but you are allowing political rallies".

"So you are creating a lot of problems for us," he said to the opposition.

He appealed to the nation to wear masks and follow corona guidelines. "An average of 40 percent of the country's hospital beds are occupied with coronavirus patients," he said, appealing to the nation to strictly abide by wearing a mask, as it is the easiest precaution and our first line of defense against the contagious disease.

The prime minister warned that a time will come when the hospital beds will no longer be vacant. "Right now, following the rally in Multan, 64 percent beds reserved for coronavirus patients lie occupied," he added.

The prime minister explained that when a large gathering takes place, the fallout is seen about 10 days later.

He said similarly, 40 percent beds in Peshawar are occupied by coronavirus patients and about 50 percent of Islamabad's hospital beds reserved for such patients are occupied.

PM Imran Khan said that with winter upon us, and the temperatures will continue to drop which is an ideal temperature for spread of COVID-19.

Mentioning US and Europe, he said that if the situation is so bad in places where there are far more resources available to fight coronavirus, one can only imagine how dire the situation will be for Pakistan.

"My aim in saying all this is to say: This is the time. We all need to exercise caution. Covering your face is the biggest SOP you can follow. When you wear a mask when around people, the chances of people contracting the virus will be greatly diminished."