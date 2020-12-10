Business & Finance
Hungary central bank leaves one-week deposit rate steady at 0.75pc
- The bank has said it would maintain a gap between the one-week deposit rate and the 0.6pc base rate as long as inflation risks justify that.
10 Dec 2020
BUDAPEST: Hungary's central bank left the interest rate on its one-week deposit facility unchanged at 0.75pc at a weekly tender on Thursday.
The next policy meeting is due on Tuesday, where analysts expect no change in key interest rates.
However, they said the bank may ease policy early next year if market risks subside and inflation declines, as expected.
