Pakistan
$140mn deposited in RDA with $7.7mn highest-ever daily amount on Wednesday: Faisal Javed
These 2 initiatives by Ministry of Finance & State Bank are attracting great inflows to Pakistan, he added.
10 Dec 2020
ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Thursday said that $140 million were deposited in Roshan Digital Accounts (RDA) including $7.7 million, the highest-ever daily amount coming yesterday.
In a tweet, he said that "also $81 million invested in Naya Pakistan Certificates".
These 2 initiatives by Ministry of Finance & State Bank are attracting great inflows to Pakistan, he added.
