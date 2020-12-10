$140mn deposited in RDA with $7.7mn highest-ever daily amount on Wednesday: Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Thursday said that $140 million were deposited in Roshan Digital Accounts (RDA) including $7.7 million, the highest-ever daily amount coming yesterday.

In a tweet, he said that "also $81 million invested in Naya Pakistan Certificates".

These 2 initiatives by Ministry of Finance & State Bank are attracting great inflows to Pakistan, he added.