AVN 77.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.8%)
BOP 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 138.00 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.59%)
DCL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.58%)
DGKC 108.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.29%)
EFERT 61.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.65%)
EPCL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.29%)
FCCL 21.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.56%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
HASCOL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.87%)
HBL 133.61 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (2.02%)
HUBC 79.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-5.09%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL 29.38 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.98%)
KAPCO 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.91%)
LOTCHEM 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.2%)
MLCF 41.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.84%)
OGDC 101.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PAEL 36.05 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.92%)
PIBTL 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.34%)
PIOC 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.79%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
PPL 89.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PSO 199.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
SNGP 43.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.48%)
STPL 19.57 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.32%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (4.4%)
UNITY 28.61 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (4.84%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,410 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (0.07%)
BR30 22,202 Decreased By ▼ -73.02 (-0.33%)
KSE100 42,306 Increased By ▲ 101.81 (0.24%)
KSE30 17,672 Decreased By ▼ -19.43 (-0.11%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 10, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sindh Assembly: PPP bars lawmakers from submitting resignations

  • The latest development comes after some PPP leaders began sharing their resignations on social media soon after PDM's call
  • Senior PPP leaders told parliamentarians not to act with haste and the CEC will decide on the matter
Fahad Zulfikar 10 Dec 2020

(Karachi) The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has asked its lawmakers to not submit resignations from Sindh Assembly as decided by the Pakistan Democratic Movement, till consultation with party's Central Executive Committee, Samaa News reported on Thursday.

The latest development comes after some PPP leaders began sharing their resignations on social media soon after the PDM leadership said that they would resign from the assemblies.

The PDM, an alliance of opposition parties, had decided that its MNAs and MPAs would leave the national and provincial assemblies in protest against the PTI government.

As part of PDM's anti-government movement plan, the opposition lawmakers were asked to resign from the National Assembly and all four provincial assemblies. However, the PPP backed from the decision to resign from Sindh Assembly where it has majority seats.

As per media reports, the PPP has put forward a condition that the decision to withdraw from the Sindh Assembly, and give up control of the province, would be made after resignations were tendered from other assemblies.

Senior PPP leaders have told parliamentarians not to act with haste and to only resign after the party makes a decision. They said this is a big decision and the CEC will decide on it.

On October 8, the PDM decided that opposition lawmakers will resign from the National Assembly. The decision was made at a PDM meeting in Islamabad.

Former premier Nawaz Sharif suggested at the PDM meeting that opposition lawmakers submit their resignations to JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman which was agreed by all parties.

The JUI-F chief said that opposition lawmakers would submit their resignations to their party leaders by December 31. Opposition parties would not withdraw their resignations like the PTI did in 2014, he added.

PPP PDM Sindh Assembly resignations anti govt movement CEC

Sindh Assembly: PPP bars lawmakers from submitting resignations

An antitrust lawsuit in US calls for the breakup of Facebook

DRAP cuts price of drug being used to treat COVID-19 patients

CTD arrests five RAW-linked terrorists from Lahore

Pakistan Army put on high alert amid threat of Indian attack

Saudi prince asks US court to dismiss 'assassination' lawsuit

India could launch false flag operation against Pakistan to divert attention from its internal problems: Qureshi

Mnuchin says COVID aid checks would spur more jobs than unemployment supplement

Two Pak Army soldiers martyred due to India's unprovoked firing across LoC: DG ISPR

Push to modernise takes toll on Kabul's historical homes

Poverty alleviation, inclusive development through revival of industrialization: PM advocates making wealth creation journey

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters