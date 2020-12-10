AVN 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
BOP 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 138.00 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.59%)
DCL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.08%)
DGKC 108.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
EFERT 61.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.31%)
EPCL 48.50 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (4.5%)
FCCL 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FFL 15.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
HASCOL 14.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
HBL 133.69 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (2.08%)
HUBC 79.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.24 (-5.04%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.57%)
KAPCO 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.49%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.91%)
LOTCHEM 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.27%)
MLCF 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.62%)
OGDC 101.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PAEL 36.05 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.92%)
PIBTL 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.42%)
PIOC 93.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.85%)
POWER 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
PPL 89.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.33%)
PSO 200.00 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.11%)
SNGP 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.9%)
STPL 19.86 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.86%)
TRG 78.70 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (4.93%)
UNITY 28.70 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (5.17%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,428 Increased By ▲ 20.87 (0.47%)
BR30 22,310 Increased By ▲ 34.7 (0.16%)
KSE100 42,425 Increased By ▲ 220.61 (0.52%)
KSE30 17,733 Increased By ▲ 41.26 (0.23%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 10, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks open lower on profit-taking

  • The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.42 percent or 113.38 points to 26,704.56 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.19 percent or 3.39 points at 1,776.03.
AFP 10 Dec 2020

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday with investors locking in profits following falls on Wall Street as US lawmakers disagreed over a proposed stimulus package.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.42 percent or 113.38 points to 26,704.56 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.19 percent or 3.39 points at 1,776.03.

"Japanese shares are dominated by sell orders on profit-taking as falls in US stocks are weighing on the market," said Yoshihiro Ito, senior strategist at Okasan Online Securities.

"Expectations are high that the US Congress will reach an early agreement on a stimulus," he said, but added that "US shares dropped as investors disliked uncertainty over negotiations on the economic relief package".

The dollar fetched 104.29 yen in early Asian trade, against 104.21 yen in New York late Wednesday.

In Tokyo, chip-linked shares were lower, with chip-testing equipment maker Advantest dropping 3.07 percent to 7,590 yen and chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron down 2.07 percent to 36,400 yen.

Some high-tech shares were also lower, with Olympus slipping 0.91 percent to 2,229.5 yen and electronic components maker Murata Manufacturing down 2.73 percent at 8,720 yen.

Sony was down 0.81 percent at 9,792 yen after it announced it had agreed to buy US anime streaming giant Crunchyroll from AT&T for $1.17 billion.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended down 0.4 percent at 30,068.81.

Wall Street Tokyo stocks Nikkei rose Okasan Yoshihiro Ito

Tokyo stocks open lower on profit-taking

Pakistan Army put on high alert amid threat of Indian attack

India's 15-year-old disinformation operation against Pakistan exposed

Saudi prince asks US court to dismiss 'assassination' lawsuit

India could launch false flag operation against Pakistan to divert attention from its internal problems: Qureshi

Mnuchin says COVID aid checks would spur more jobs than unemployment supplement

Two Pak Army soldiers martyred due to India's unprovoked firing across LoC: DG ISPR

Push to modernise takes toll on Kabul's historical homes

Poverty alleviation, inclusive development through revival of industrialization: PM advocates making wealth creation journey

Biden says 'right moment' for Pentagon nominee Austin, amid concerns over recent Army service

Facebook faces US lawsuits that could force sale of Instagram, WhatsApp

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters