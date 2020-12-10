AVN 77.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.55%)
Sikh farmers' protest should be 'pre-eminently' settled between India and Pakistan: Boris Johnson

  • Johnson said that they have serious concerns about what is happening between India and Pakistan, 'but these are pre-eminently matters for those two governments to settle'.
  • Since last month, thousands of farmers, mostly from the Indian states of Punjab and Haryana have been protesting against the three farm laws passed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 10 Dec 2020

Uk Prime Minister Boris Johnson thinks that the ongoing demonstration by Indian farmers is 'a pre-eminently matter for Pakistan and Indian governments to settle'.

On Wednesday, during prime minister’s questions, Sikh Labour MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi asked Johnson to comment on the ongoing protest in India by the farmers against new laws.

“Many constituents, especially those emanating from Punjab and other parts of India and I were horrified to see footage of water cannons, teargas, and brute force being used against peacefully protesting farmers,” Dhesi said.

The MP asked whether the UK PM will convey to the Indian prime minister 'our heartfelt anxieties, our hopes for a speedy resolution to the current deadlock, and does he agree that everyone has a fundamental right to peaceful protest?'

However, a confused Johnson replied that they have serious concerns about what is happening between India and Pakistan, 'but these are pre-eminently matters for those two governments to settle'.

Later, Dhesi among several others on social media criticized Johnson for being 'clueless'.

Since last month, thousands of farmers, mostly from the Indian states of Punjab and Haryana have been protesting against the three farm laws passed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government this year. The protesters have blocked key highways linking New Delhi to neighbouring states for more than two weeks.

