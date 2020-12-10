AVN 77.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.42%)
BOP 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 138.00 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.59%)
DCL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.08%)
DGKC 108.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
EFERT 61.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.23%)
EPCL 48.50 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (4.5%)
FCCL 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FFL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
HASCOL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.8%)
HBL 133.69 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (2.08%)
HUBC 79.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.16 (-4.94%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL 29.50 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.4%)
KAPCO 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.91%)
LOTCHEM 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.27%)
MLCF 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.62%)
OGDC 101.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.09%)
PAEL 36.04 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.9%)
PIBTL 13.33 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.49%)
PIOC 93.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.85%)
POWER 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
PPL 89.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.12%)
PSO 200.00 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.11%)
SNGP 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.9%)
STPL 19.80 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (5.54%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (4.4%)
UNITY 28.70 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (5.17%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,428 Increased By ▲ 20.54 (0.47%)
BR30 22,310 Increased By ▲ 34.7 (0.16%)
KSE100 42,412 Increased By ▲ 208.08 (0.49%)
KSE30 17,727 Increased By ▲ 35.25 (0.2%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 10, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

India could launch false flag operation against Pakistan to divert attention from its internal problems: Qureshi

  • FM says coronavirus situation in India has got out of control while farmers’ protest has overtaken the entire country
  • Delhi is not only trying to disturb regional peace but also committing gross human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir: Qureshi
Fahad Zulfikar 10 Dec 2020

(Karachi) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that India is hatching a conspiracy to launch a false flag operation against Pakistan to divert world's attention from its ongoing internal problems, local media reported on Thursday.

Qureshi said, "India is under pressure and could do anything. The coronavirus situation in India has got out of control while farmers’ protest has overtaken the entire country.”

The foreign minister warned Modi-led Indian government to refrain from any misadventure against Pakistan or else the Pakistan Armed Forces will give a befitting response. He mentioned that the armed forces responded befittingly to India's its cross-border action in February 2019.

He said Delhi is not only trying to disturb regional peace but also committing gross human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan has put its military on high alert in wake of a possible threat of another attempt by India to conduct a surgical strike inside its’s territory.

Facing defeat in Ladakh and Dokalam, India was preparing to launch another attack on the Line of Control (LoC) and across the Working Boundary at Pulwama.

Narendra Modi India Shah Mehmood false flag operation human rights violation

India could launch false flag operation against Pakistan to divert attention from its internal problems: Qureshi

CTD arrests five RAW-linked terrorists from Lahore

Pakistan Army put on high alert amid threat of Indian attack

India's 15-year-old disinformation operation against Pakistan exposed

Saudi prince asks US court to dismiss 'assassination' lawsuit

Mnuchin says COVID aid checks would spur more jobs than unemployment supplement

Two Pak Army soldiers martyred due to India's unprovoked firing across LoC: DG ISPR

Push to modernise takes toll on Kabul's historical homes

Poverty alleviation, inclusive development through revival of industrialization: PM advocates making wealth creation journey

Biden says 'right moment' for Pentagon nominee Austin, amid concerns over recent Army service

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters