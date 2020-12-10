India could launch false flag operation against Pakistan to divert attention from its internal problems: Qureshi

(Karachi) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that India is hatching a conspiracy to launch a false flag operation against Pakistan to divert world's attention from its ongoing internal problems, local media reported on Thursday.

Qureshi said, "India is under pressure and could do anything. The coronavirus situation in India has got out of control while farmers’ protest has overtaken the entire country.”

The foreign minister warned Modi-led Indian government to refrain from any misadventure against Pakistan or else the Pakistan Armed Forces will give a befitting response. He mentioned that the armed forces responded befittingly to India's its cross-border action in February 2019.

He said Delhi is not only trying to disturb regional peace but also committing gross human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan has put its military on high alert in wake of a possible threat of another attempt by India to conduct a surgical strike inside its’s territory.

Facing defeat in Ladakh and Dokalam, India was preparing to launch another attack on the Line of Control (LoC) and across the Working Boundary at Pulwama.