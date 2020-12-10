World
Mexico registers 11,974 new coronavirus cases, 781 more deaths
- The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.
10 Dec 2020
MEXICO CITY: Mexico's health ministry on Wednesday reported 11,974 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 781 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,205,229 cases and 111,655 deaths.
