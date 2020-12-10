AVN 77.70 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.94%)
BOP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
CHCC 137.19 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.54%)
DCL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
DGKC 108.50 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (2.25%)
EFERT 61.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.49%)
EPCL 46.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
FCCL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.66%)
FFL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
HASCOL 14.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.77%)
HBL 130.96 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.27%)
HUBC 84.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.41%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.97%)
JSCL 28.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.17%)
KAPCO 28.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.56%)
KEL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (7.23%)
MLCF 41.88 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.46%)
OGDC 101.40 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.85%)
PAEL 35.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PIBTL 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.82%)
PIOC 94.50 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.09%)
POWER 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.53%)
PPL 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
PSO 199.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.4%)
SNGP 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.45%)
STPL 18.76 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.45%)
TRG 75.00 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.78%)
UNITY 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.91%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
BR100 4,407 Increased By ▲ 20.95 (0.48%)
BR30 22,275 Increased By ▲ 167.04 (0.76%)
KSE100 42,204 Increased By ▲ 102.25 (0.24%)
KSE30 17,691 Increased By ▲ 57.95 (0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 10, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

MoU on Bundal Island desalination plant: SHC seeks federal govt's reply

Tanveer Ahmed 10 Dec 2020

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday sought from the federal government its reply on the memorandum of understanding (MoU) it had signed for a desalination plant on Bundal Island.

A division bench of the SHC, headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, ordered the federal government for its reply on a petition which was filed against the MoU signed with a foreign country for installation of a desalination plant.

The petitioner pleaded that the attorney had earlier assured the court that all the stakeholders would be taken into confidence over any development on the islands.

"The federal government has summoned tenders for construction activities and signed an MoU for installation of a desalination plant at Bundal Island," the petitioner said.

"The government's issuance of tender and MoU signing for desalination plant is a matter of concern as Sindh Government was not taken on board," the petitioner stated.

"Attorney General explicitly stated that only environmental survey is being conducted," the additional attorney general informed the court.

"Attorney General had assured that no work took place on islands without keeping the government of Sindh in loop," the court observed. "You are signing agreements and will say tomorrow that these are international agreements and nothing could be done now," the bench further remarked.

The additional advocate-general of Sindh told the court that the provincial government had not been taken into confidence over the MoU.

The court approved the petition for hearing and issued a notice to the federal government seeking its reply by January 15 over the desalination plant agreement.

The petitioner stated in the court that the ordinance promulgated by President Dr. Arif Alvi on August 30 was illegal and unconstitutional and the federal government couldn't undertake projects on the islands, Bundal and Buddo, along the coast of Karachi, which falls within the territorial jurisdiction of the Sindh province.

The petitioner prayed the court to declare the ordinance unlawful and unconstitutional.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

MoU on Bundal Island desalination plant: SHC seeks federal govt's reply

Cabinet committees to be reconstituted?

PM hails Biden's declared intent to target dirty money

Fitch says upgrades of major economies unlikely in 2021

Federal, provincial govts & autonomous bodies: Re-lending of loans at actual borrowing costs proposed

'Profit on debt': Overseas Pakistanis required to produce tax exemption certificate

Commercial basis: Importers allowed to make vaccine available

Pandemic putting democracy under threat: study

WB approves $300 million financing for two Sindh projects

South Africa cricket team to tour Pakistan

SSGCL system: Port Qasim-Pakland pipeline being hydro-tested

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.