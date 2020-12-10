Business & Finance
Peugeot family raises stake in French carmaker PSA to 14.38pc
- FFP also said in a statement it also holds 19.36% of PSA's voting rights.
- Its investment was part of the forthcoming merger of PSA and Italian-American carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.
10 Dec 2020
PARIS: Peugeot family holding company FFP said on Wednesday it has raised its stake in French carmaker PSA by 2% to 14.38 percent%.
FFP also said in a statement it also holds 19.36% of PSA's voting rights.
The holding company said its investment was part of the forthcoming merger of PSA and Italian-American carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a combined company to be called Stellantis.
