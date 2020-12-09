World
Indonesia records highest daily COVID-19 death toll of 171
- The data also showed 6,058 new cases, taking the total number of infections to 592,900.
09 Dec 2020
JAKARTA: Indonesia reported on Wednesday 171 more deaths from the coronavirus, marking the Southeast Asian country's highest daily rise in fatalities and taking the total number of deaths to 18,171, data from its COVID-19 taskforce showed.
The data also showed 6,058 new cases, taking the total number of infections to 592,900.
Indonesia has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths from COVID-19 in Southeast Asia.
Pakistan FO rejects 'selective' US designation on religious freedom blacklist
Indonesia records highest daily COVID-19 death toll of 171
WB approves $300mn for Pakistan’s Natural Disasters, Solid Waste Management
PDM receiving foreign funding, claims Shireen Mazari
Pakistan adopts multi-pronged approach to check population growth: President
Rs17bn development package to change fate of Sialkot: PM
Record 1.8 million returns filed with Rs22bn Income Tax
US Election, sports and COVID -19 among Google's top Pakistan trending searches in 2020
Threat alert: Terrorists could target PDM leadership during Lahore rally, warn security agencies
More than 80 million people displaced globally due to violence in 2020 conflicts: UN
Russia offers Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan
Lockdown imposed in more areas of Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur as COVID-19 cases continue rapid surge
Read more stories
Comments