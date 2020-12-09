World
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 20,815
09 Dec 2020
BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 20,815 to 1,218,524, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday.
The reported death toll rose by 590 to 19,932, the tally showed.
