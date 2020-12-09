Business & Finance
Russia to impose 30pc export duty on some types of sunflower produce
- The government in Russia, a major sunflower oil exporter, had been discussing ways to restrict exports of sunflower seeds amid a lower harvest and rising prices.
09 Dec 2020
MOSCOW: Russia's government will impose an export duty of 30pc on some types of sunflower produce, the Interfax news agency cited First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov as saying on Wednesday.
The government in Russia, a major sunflower oil exporter, had been discussing ways to restrict exports of sunflower seeds amid a lower harvest and rising prices, the economy ministry said last month.
