Brazil registers highest COVID-19 daily death toll in almost a month
09 Dec 2020
BRASILIA: Brazil reported 51,088 additional confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours and 842 fatalities from COVID-19, its Health Ministry said on Tuesday, marking the highest death toll since Nov. 14.
The South American country has now registered 6,674,999 cases since the pandemic began, while its official death toll has risen to 178,159, according to ministry data.
Brazil has the world's third highest case count and second highest death toll.
