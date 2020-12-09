24 deaths, 613 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Pb

LAHORE: The 2nd wave of COVID-19 claimed 24 more lives on Wednesday, while 613 new cases were reported in Punjab.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 124,804 while so far the total number of deaths in the province were recorded as 3,242 altogether.

The P&SHD confirmed that 225 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 1 in Sheikhupura,1 in Nankana Sahib, 86 in Rawalpindi, 5 in Gujranwala,2 in Mandi Bahauddin,9 in Sialkot, 1 in Narowal, 7 in Gujrat,38 in Faisalabad,13 in Toba Tek Singh,3 in Jhang,29 in Multan,4 in Vehari,4 in Khanewal,13 in Dera Ghazi Khan,3 in Chiniot,30 in Sargodha,6 in Mianwali,1 in Khushab, 2 in Jhang,20 in Bahawalpur,17 in Muzaffargarh,21 in Bhakkar,4 in Lodharan, 44 in Rahimyar Khan,8 in Sahiwal, 3 in Okara, 3 in Bahawalnagar, 11 in Rajanpur and 1 new case of COVID-19 was reported in Pakpattan district.

The Punjab health department conducted 2,115,342 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 111,720 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.