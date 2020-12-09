AVN 77.70 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.94%)
BOP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
CHCC 137.19 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.54%)
DCL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
DGKC 108.50 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (2.25%)
EFERT 61.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.49%)
EPCL 46.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
FCCL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.66%)
FFL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
HASCOL 14.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.77%)
HBL 130.96 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.27%)
HUBC 84.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.41%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.97%)
JSCL 28.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.17%)
KAPCO 28.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.56%)
KEL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (7.23%)
MLCF 41.88 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.46%)
OGDC 101.40 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.85%)
PAEL 35.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PIBTL 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.82%)
PIOC 94.50 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.09%)
POWER 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.53%)
PPL 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
PSO 199.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.4%)
SNGP 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.45%)
STPL 18.76 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.45%)
TRG 75.00 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.78%)
UNITY 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.91%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
BR100 4,410 Increased By ▲ 23.94 (0.55%)
BR30 22,289 Increased By ▲ 180.72 (0.82%)
KSE100 42,177 Increased By ▲ 74.75 (0.18%)
KSE30 17,688 Increased By ▲ 54.2 (0.31%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 09, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Police arrest DJ Butt for providing sound system for PDM jalsa

  • Last week PM Imran Khan had said that said FIR will be lodged against those providing PDM rallies a sound system and chairs.
  • PDM plans to hold its rally on December 13 in Lahore.
Aisha Mahmood 09 Dec 2020

The Lahore Model Town police arrested on Wednesday DJ Butt who has been given the responsibility for a sound system for the upcoming opposition's Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) jalsa in Lahore.

Videos have surfaced on social media of the police forcefully arresting the DJ. Butt can be seen trying to restrain the police from arresting him and saying 'you cannot arrest me forcefully and on what grounds is he being arrested?'

Dj Butt had been a permanent feature at PTI rallies and major party events. However, he left the PTI and currently has been hired for PDM rallies.

Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that while the government will not allow the opposition from holding any rally, it will not stop the PDM from holding its rally in Lahore. However, the PM said FIR will be lodged against the organizers, from the sound system handlers to the ground organizers.

"FIRs will be filed against those providing them with a sound system and chairs," the PM said.

Despite restrictions, the PDM has held rallies in Gujranwala, Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar and Multan. While one is scheduled for December 13 in Lahore.

Lahore Arrested PDM PM Imran Khan DJ Butt PDM jalsa Lahore jalsa

Police arrest DJ Butt for providing sound system for PDM jalsa

Lockdown imposed in more areas of Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur as COVID-19 cases continue rapid surge

PM Khan welcomes Joe Biden’s ‘declared intent’ to target dirty money, offshore tax havens

US House overwhelmingly passes $740 billion defence bill, defying Trump veto threat

UAE registers China's Sinopharm vaccine, says 86% effective

Arab Spring: How the West missed a date with history

IMF programme's 'criticality' explained by PM: Govt ought to have gone straightaway

With vaccine drawing closer, US tops 15 million coronavirus cases

FBI was 'persistent' about getting information in Huawei CFO's extradition case, court hears

Biden team to review sanctions operations at US Treasury: Bloomberg News

Biden, introducing health teams, vows 100mn COVID-19 vaccinations in first 100 days

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters