Police arrest DJ Butt for providing sound system for PDM jalsa

The Lahore Model Town police arrested on Wednesday DJ Butt who has been given the responsibility for a sound system for the upcoming opposition's Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) jalsa in Lahore.

Videos have surfaced on social media of the police forcefully arresting the DJ. Butt can be seen trying to restrain the police from arresting him and saying 'you cannot arrest me forcefully and on what grounds is he being arrested?'

Dj Butt had been a permanent feature at PTI rallies and major party events. However, he left the PTI and currently has been hired for PDM rallies.

Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that while the government will not allow the opposition from holding any rally, it will not stop the PDM from holding its rally in Lahore. However, the PM said FIR will be lodged against the organizers, from the sound system handlers to the ground organizers.

"FIRs will be filed against those providing them with a sound system and chairs," the PM said.

Despite restrictions, the PDM has held rallies in Gujranwala, Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar and Multan. While one is scheduled for December 13 in Lahore.