AVN 77.70 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.94%)
BOP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
CHCC 137.19 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.54%)
DCL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
DGKC 108.50 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (2.25%)
EFERT 61.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.49%)
EPCL 46.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
FCCL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.66%)
FFL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
HASCOL 14.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.77%)
HBL 130.96 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.27%)
HUBC 84.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.41%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.97%)
JSCL 28.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.17%)
KAPCO 28.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.56%)
KEL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (7.23%)
MLCF 41.88 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.46%)
OGDC 101.40 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.85%)
PAEL 35.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PIBTL 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.82%)
PIOC 94.50 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.09%)
POWER 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.53%)
PPL 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
PSO 199.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.4%)
SNGP 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.45%)
STPL 18.76 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.45%)
TRG 75.00 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.78%)
UNITY 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.91%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
BR100 4,410 Increased By ▲ 23.32 (0.53%)
BR30 22,284 Increased By ▲ 175.44 (0.79%)
KSE100 42,186 Increased By ▲ 84.51 (0.2%)
KSE30 17,683 Increased By ▲ 49.98 (0.28%)
China shares end lower on Sino-US tensions; securities firms drop

  • Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was barely changed, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 1.33%.
Reuters 09 Dec 2020

BEIJING/SHANGHAI: China shares closed lower on Wednesday, led by losses in securities firms, as concerns over Sino-US relations weighed on sentiment.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 1.12% at 3,371.96.

The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.34%, with its sub-index tracking securities firms lower by 3.11%, the consumer staples sector down 0.92%, the real estate index down 1.35% and the healthcare sub-index down 1.12%.

The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 1.57% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 1.764%.

China's factory gate prices fell at a slower pace in November, adding to signs that the economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, but consumer prices declined for the first time in over a decade on falling food prices.

US President-elect Joe Biden is considering appointing former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg to a high-level ambassadorship, possibly to China, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Biden's national security team plans to broadly review sanctions operations at the US Treasury Department, including an evaluation of current programmes, staffing and budgets, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was barely changed, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 1.33%.

At 07:01 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.5273 per US dollar, 0.07% firmer than the previous close of 6.5322.

